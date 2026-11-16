Belgium’s federal inner cabinet ended talks on Sunday evening without a budget deal, leaving Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) due to meet the King on Monday morning without an agreement.

The King had rejected De Wever's earlier resignation and asked the Prime Minister to take 10 more days to try to reach a budget agreement.

According to those involved, four parties backed a new budget proposal tabled by De Wever, while only one, the Flemish socialist party Vooruit, rejected it.

Deputy Prime Minister David Clarinval of the MR blamed Vooruit as he left 16 Rue de la Loi. He said the proposal included a balance between overall revenue and spending.

“Today, it is not the MR that is causing the problem,” the liberal politician said.

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Vooruit’s Frank Vandenbroucke confirmed that the talks had stalled, but denied seeking to block an agreement. He said he had made “specific openings” during the afternoon.

"I put forward specific proposals this afternoon,” he emphasised to journalists. In his view, the proposed balances are not fair, reaffirming his call for those with the greatest means to contribute. “There are people with very, very substantial wealth. A very small contribution is nonetheless essential!” According to the Minister for Public Health, the “painful effort” required must be borne “by everyone”.

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The Public Health Minister said the “painful effort” being asked of the country should be shared by everyone.

Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prévot of Les Engagés also confirmed the deadlock. In comments to Belga, he said the parties had come close to an acceptable basis for deeper, detailed negotiations, with only minor corrections still possible from the Prime Minister.

He said Vooruit’s refusal was damaging and warned that repeated leaks to the press about measures under discussion were seriously undermining trust and the talks' momentum. He also said false information and biased narratives were circulating.

“We promised the King that we would be constructive and do everything possible to complete this budget exercise. We remain in that frame of mind,” Prévot said.

De Wever is now expected at the Royal Palace at 11:30 on Monday without an agreement in hand.

Asked what would happen next, Prévot replied: “That is a very good question.”

De Wever had previously announced that a provisional monthly budget would have to be used at the start of next year, as parliament would no longer have enough time to put a budget agreement into law.

Clarinval did not suggest the government was at risk of collapse. For his part, Vandenbroucke said the proposals discussed on Sunday were, in his eyes, “the beginning of the possibility of moving forward”.

CD&V Deputy Prime Minister and Budget Minister Vincent Van Peteghem declined to comment as he left. No statement is expected from the Prime Minister’s office.