Belgian King Philippe has given Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) an additional week to find a budget agreement in a meeting on Monday.

Following the deadlock in the budget talks on Sunday evening, the King asked De Wever on Monday to continue the negotiations “to reach an agreement as soon as possible and thus avoid a damaging political and budgetary crisis for the country.”

In exactly one week, the Prime Minister will report back to the King.

De Wever handed his resignation to King Philippe on 2 November, as he failed to find an agreement on the budget for 2027 and was forced to work with a provisional budget. The monarch took the resignation in abeyance and consulted with party leaders in De Wever's coalition.

King Philippe rejected De Wever's resignation on 6 November, and tasked the PM with continuing the negotiations.

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Over the weekend, limited progress was made as De Wever garnered support from four out of five coalition parties. As the negotiations collapsed late on Sunday, several parties pointed to Vooruit (Flemish social democrats) and its Minister of Welfare and Health, Frank Vandenbroucke, as the ones holding out.

As things stand now, Belgium will be hit by a so-called "snowball of compounding interest" in 2029, as the country will have to borrow money to pay interest on its debt.

De Wever wants to find €10 billion in cuts and new revenue by 2029.

The Belgian deficit sits at 5.2% of GDP, the highest in the eurozone, with the debt rising to over 110% of GDP this year. Across the eurozone, only France (116%), Italy (137%) and Greece (146%) have a higher relative debt than Belgium.