Le TEC on Monday launched a new awareness campaign urging respectful behaviour on buses, trams, and the metro, as assaults and abuse against its staff remain persistently high.

The Walloon public transport operator will also increase the number of large-scale operations with the police, ticket inspectors, and security services. It is also stepping up ticket checks and training for frontline staff to identify aggression more quickly and learn to react promptly and appropriately to prevent conflicts from escalating.

Le TEC said its employees too often face unacceptable behaviour, including insults, threats, physical violence, spitting, and harassment. It recorded 314 assaults against staff in 2024 and 315 in 2025. A further 138 incidents were reported in the first half of 2026 alone, underlining the need to strengthen action, the company said.

Through the campaign, the company aims to remind passengers and staff alike that everyone has a role to play in maintaining respectful and friendly relations on board.

In addition, the company is running awareness initiatives for young people in schools and systematically analysing indicators such as where and when assaults take place in order to target prevention efforts more effectively.

Le TEC also said it is ensuring support for employees who are victims of aggression. Reported incidents are systematically prosecuted and followed up with the necessary psychological support.

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