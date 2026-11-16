The Commune of Brussels deployed ferrets on Sunday night for the first time ever in a pest-control operation against rats, killing 97 of the rodents.

The operation was part of a pilot project launched by the commune to tackle rat infestations in the city centre, according to councillor for public cleanliness, Anas Ben Abdelmoumen.

A professional pest controller used ferrets to drive the rodents out of their burrows, while a dog was used to kill them. This follows a similar approach used in Etterbeek, where ferrets have been used to control the rat population.

“In just a few hours, we were able to capture 97 rats, mainly large ones, in the heart of the city,” Ben Abdelmoumen said. “That means 97 fewer rat breeding cycles.”

He said the method would complement the daily work of the city’s disinfection service and the use of smart traps.

The City increased its annual rat-control budget from €35,000 to €100,000 this year and purchased 25 digitally monitored smart traps, including 15 installed in the city-centre pedestrian zone this summer.

Those traps have already caught 1,794 rats, according to Ben Abdelmoumen.

A second ferreting operation is planned before the end of the year.

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