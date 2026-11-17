The City of Brussels commune has sold more than €11 million worth of buildings to shore up its budget, Mayor Philippe Close (PS) has confirmed. The opposition has criticised the Mayor over the prices achieved and the impact on vulnerable residents, with some properties sold below asking price.

Speaking at the city council, Close said further property sales would “unfortunately” follow, but argued they were necessary under the city’s budget policy.

He said the city had deliberately chosen buildings that were not part of its social housing stock. However, he acknowledged that some of the properties sold had been occupied as part of support for people in precarious situations who struggle to access housing.

According to Close, the selected sales were initially expected to raise €16.5 million. Opposition councillors say the buildings were sold too cheaply.

The mayor accepted that there was a gap between the €11.5 million initially expected from completed sales and the €16.5 million target. He said other buildings remain on the list and that the city still hopes to meet the budgeted amount. He added that the final proceeds will only be known when the annual accounts are drawn up.

Opposition councillor Benoit Hellings of Ecolo said the differences between estimated values and sale prices were “considerable” and showed an “obvious” loss for the city.

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Hellings said the city sold a property on Rue de l’Escalier for €2.5 million even though its estimated value was more than €6 million. He argued that the sales were part of a broader policy by the ruling majority that, by the mayor’s own admission, would continue.

The opposition also says other buildings, including on Square Ambiorix and Avenue Clovis, were sold for a fraction of their value. Among them are 29 Avenue Clovis, sold for €470,000, and 31 Avenue Clovis, sold for €619,000, both of which the city had bought only recently.

Forty families, including nine children and two pregnant women, are being evicted from the Avenue Clovis building, according to the opposition.

The city is also selling 93-97 Boulevard Emile Jacqmain and 22-24 Rue Saint-Pierre for €4.35 million, 4 Square Ambiorix for €844,000, 20-26 Rue de l’Escalier for €2.5 million, 105-119 Rue Charles Demeer for €1 million, and 57 Rue du Marché aux Peaux for €449,000.

Another sale concerns 16-19 Place Sainte-Catherine for €1.5 million, bringing total proceeds to €11,732,000.

The city council agenda also shows that several properties were sold through the online platform Biddit. One notable case is the sale of 16-19 Place Sainte-Catherine.

The public online sale on Biddit closed without any bids, despite a starting price of €2 million. After the auction ended, the city received two private offers, one of €1.4 million and another of €1.5 million.

The city ultimately decided to sell the building to the company Compartimmo for €1.5 million, 25 per cent below the asking price.