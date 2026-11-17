Self-employed workers in Belgium can finally activate their VAT numbers online again following a cyberattack in October.

Thousands of new businesses had been sitting idle and unable to register before the Finance Ministry ended the weeks-long freeze, announcing the return of the digital counter that handles VAT activations, changes, and cancellations, L'Echo reports.

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In late October, a cyberattack forced the tax authority to disconnect several online platforms as a precaution, deflecting several intrusions.

Attackers were ultimately unable to seize control of internal systems, nor access confidential taxpayer data. Still, as a preemptive tool, administrators pulled key tools offline to contain any risk.

Within three days, Finance Ministry restored its flagship portals: MyMinfin, Tax-on-web, and Biztax. However, other services remained dark much longer. While technicians worked on the VAT counter, the ministry directed prospective business owners to submit activation requests by email.

Soon, the manual handling created a large backlog. At the height of the disruption, roughly 5,500 VAT application files awaited processing. Tax officials also pushed back the filing deadline for specific income declarations by 15 days.