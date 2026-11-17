IKEA Belgium, which currently has eight stores, says it sees room for new outlets in the long term.

For now, however, no concrete decisions have been made, though the retailer believes there could be scope for additional stores in West Flanders, Antwerp and Brussels.

However, Chief executive André Schmidtgall stressed that any expansion would have to be both meaningful and efficient, adding that despite continued growth in online sales, physical shops remain central to the company’s strategy.

“Our epicentre remains the store, now and in the future,” he said.

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IKEA is also not ruling out smaller city-centre stores, though there are currently no concrete plans to open any in Belgium and the format is not a priority for the chain.

Such urban stores have already opened in other countries, but not yet in Belgium. “We are monitoring the situation and ruling nothing out,” Schmidtgall said.

One area where expansion is already certain is the use of lockers where customers can collect their orders. IKEA currently has around eight in Belgium, although it has not said how many more it plans to install.

The retailer has been experimenting in other ways in Belgium, with more stores open on Sundays and the launch of a second-hand marketplace.