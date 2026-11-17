Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall across the country except for West Flanders until Thursday midday.

Over the next 24 hours, rainfall totals could exceed 25mm in several provinces and may locally reach 40mm, according to the forecasters.

In response, the FPS Home Affairs said the 1722 non-emergency number and 1722.be online portal would remain active because of the risk of storms or flooding. The number can be used when fire brigade assistance is needed, but no lives are in danger, for example in cases of major roof damage, flooded cellars, or water on public roads.

In an advisory published on Tuesday, the institute said several bands of rain and showers would move across Belgium until Friday.

In the coming days, accumulated rainfall is expected to range between 35mm and 70mm, with local totals of 70mm to 120mm possible, particularly over higher ground south of the Sambre-Meuse valley.

Authorities said the 1722.be online portal, and the 1722 phone number have been activated to prevent emergency call centres on 112 from becoming overloaded and to ensure people in life-threatening situations are not kept waiting.

Submitting a request through the online portal is the fastest way to ask the fire brigade for help.

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