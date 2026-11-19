A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured on Wednesday evening after ending up beneath a train at a level crossing in Bissegem, near Kortrijk.

The incident happened at about 22:45 at the railway crossing in Heulsestraat, emergency services said. The woman remained conscious and was taken to AZ Groeninge hospital in Kortrijk.

Her injuries are serious, but her life is not in danger, according to the West Flanders public prosecutor’s office.

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The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear. The woman was hit at the crossing while the barriers were down.

The train had just left the station and was travelling at a relatively low speed when the collision happened. Rail services between Kortrijk and Poperinge were suspended for the rest of the evening.

Firefighters evacuated 23 passengers from the train and took them by taxi to Kortrijk station.