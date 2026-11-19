Services in Belgium are set to be disrupted next Monday as the country’s major trade unions will take to the streets to protest the federal government’s austerity measures.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Thousands of people are expected to join the national demonstration in Brussels to denounce the social budget cuts of the federal government, led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA), announced the ACV-CSC, FGTB-ABVV, and SYNOVA unions.

"Across the country, families are struggling to make ends meet every month. Rent, energy, fuel, public transport, school fees and food: essential expenses continue to rise," the unions said.

They stressed that while the government had promised to support workers during this difficult economic period, the unions state that this promise is not being kept. "Every month, it is becoming harder for a growing number of families to make ends meet."

On Monday, protestors will gather from 10:00 at Brussels-North station, where several speeches will be held. Around 11:00, the demonstrators will march through the capital towards Brussels-Midi station.

The demonstration is the latest in an ongoing series of strikes denouncing socio-economic reforms by the federal government which have impacted, among other things, pensions, salaries, and working conditions.

As with previous strikes, this will disrupt traffic and public transport across Brussels and the rest of the country.

What disruptions are expected?

Neither Brussels Airport in Zaventem nor Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) have made announcements regarding disruptions to flights or baggage handling services. The Brussels Times has contacted both airport for more information.

Unlike during most previous strikes, train traffic in Belgium will not be affected by the demonstration.

“No strike notice was submitted, so our service will run as normal on Monday,” Dimitri Temmerman, spokesperson for SNCB-NMBS, told The Brussels Times.

At the moment, no information is available for international trains.

Meanwhile, Brussels public transport operator STIB-MIVB has warned of “major disruption” to its bus, tram and metro networks as a result of the demonstrations, as some staff are taking part in the industrial action.

Additionally, the march passes along the routes of certain lines, resulting in service interruptions and/or diversions.

“At the moment, it is not possible to predict the exact extent of the disruption yet,” STIB said in a press release. Passengers are advised to make alternative travel arrangements if possible.

The operator is “doing everything in its power” to ensure that at least some services run as normal and will keep its passengers informed in real time about the situation on the network via STIB’s website, social media channels and mobile app, as well as on the waiting time displays at stops and in stations.

More concrete information regarding the impacted lines will be made available closer to the day of the demonstration.

Similarly, Flemish transport operator De Lijn, which operates in Brussels and Flanders, announced that its tram and bus services would be “severely disrupted” on Monday.

More information on an alternative service will be announced via De Lijn's website and app from the evening of Saturday 21 November. Passengers are advised to consult the online route planner ahead of their trip.

Additional disruptions are expected for transport services operated by the Walloon transport operator LeTEC. Passengers are advised to consult the operator's latest timetables via its website or app.

Information on the adapted LeTEC services will be available by 16:00 on Friday 20 November at the latest and will be updated throughout the day.

Additionally, rubbish bag collections are expected to be disrupted from Monday in many municipalities in Brussels, the waste management company Bruxelles Propreté confirmed on Thursday.

Despite the risk of disruption, residents and business owners in the municipalities where collections take place on Monday are urged to still put out their bags as usual.

If the bags are not collected, residents and business owners are asked to leave them outside, as catch-up collections – subject to the availability of staff – will be organised from Tuesday 24 November. Priority will be given to white and orange bags. ​

Other services, such as waste collection from bins at businesses or from residents of blocks of flats, Recypark facilities, the Agency’s call centre, Proxy Chimik collection rounds, and bulky waste collections from homes, are also likely to be affected by Monday’s disruptions.

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