Tax inspectors have questioned the fairness of fiscal management company arrangements that allow highly paid self-employed workers to benefit from tax reductions unavailable to most workers.

A growing number of management company directors in Belgium are using benefits-in-kind loopholes to significantly reduce their tax burden and personal living costs, according to tax inspectors from the Finance Ministry.

The inspectors, speaking anonymously to Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN), report that directors working through a management company are increasingly having their company pay them remuneration 'in-kind' through seaside apartments, countryside villas or luxury cars. This type of remuneration is allowable under certain conditions.

Management companies have been a key part of the federal government's negotiations on how to close Belgium's budget gap by €10 billion by 2029.

The use of in-kind benefits, combined with the growth in the number of management companies, from 7,000 in 2015 to over 56,000 last year, means the government is leaving "millions of euros on the table," said one tax inspector interviewed by HLN.

These millions include not just the reduced income tax and social security, but also reduced corporation tax and employer social security contributions.

Additionally, being caught using a management company to funnel unrelated expenses increasingly comes with a lower risk of being caught. This is due to a reduction in the share of audits into expense deductions, according to the ministry's figures seen by HLN.

Ministers had been considering proposals to limit which tax benefits management company directors could claim, to bring in an additional €300 million in extra tax receipts next year.

However, any kind of reform to management companies is difficult, as the debate around their use is complex and emotionally charged.

On Wedneday, the Flemish social democrats (Vooruit) called for a review of the mechanism governing management companies and expensing.

“What they’re doing is legal. I don’t hold it against them. I blame the politicians who don’t want to change the system," argued Oskar Seuntjens, Vooruit's group leader.

Pointing to the inaction, Seuntjens argued things would move faster if the conversation were about benefits fraud. "Imagine if these were people receiving social security benefits," he said. "We wouldn't know where to turn."

In response, Federal Finance Minister Jan Jambon (N-VA) argued there were concrete reform proposals on the table as part of budget negotiations, including clarity on deductible and non-deductible costs.

“I therefore hope that the government will reach an agreement as soon as possible,” he replied.

How payment 'in-kind' reduces a tax bill

The use of in-kind benefits reduces the director's tax burden in three ways.

First, it reduces the personal income tax the director has to pay, as it comes in the form of a benefit, which is taxed at a lower rate than wages.

The director's company also reduces the amount of corporation tax that has to be paid, as acquiring the benefit in kind comes with a business cost that is deducted before taxes.

Finally, there is a more obvious benefit: the arrangement reduces the personal outgoings for the director, as their house is paid for by their company – even though it still remains the property of the company.

According to HLN, someone making €100,000 through a management company can achieve a reduced tax bill of around €14,000 thanks to this type of in-kind loophole.

Additionally, the benefits stack: renovations and other costs, such as mortgage interest payments, can also be claimed by the company as expenses, further reducing the profit declared and therefore the corporation tax bill.

Tax inspectors speaking to HLN gave the example of one neurosurgeon in Antwerp who was able to reduce their tax bill by over €43,000 over two years by claiming the costs for an interior redesign of their in-kind home.

When the Finance Ministry's inspectors took the case to court, they lost because, while the neurosurgeon used a loophole in the law, what he did was not illegal.

Inspectors must prove that the tax arrangement is inadmissible on a case-by-case basis.

Management companies: a complex debate

The debate on management companies and their use is complicated by the fact that a management company is not a specific legal form. Their existence is a quirk of company law, and not an intentionally designed policy.

The phrase typically refers to an SRL company with only one employee, who is also the only director. In that way, tax benefits and exemptions that apply to companies, company directors, and employees can be combined and exploited to maximise tax efficiency.

However, Luc De Broe, a fiscal law professor at KU Leuven, previously told The Brussels Times that it isn't all upside, with benefits balanced against risks for management company directors.

"Choosing the company route gives up several features of social protection," De Broe noted. These include legal protections in the event of termination of employment, such as notice periods or severance pay, and worse social benefits, such as lower pensions.

Belgium is not unique in seeing the emergence of these company forms, often called personal service companies in other countries.

Their use in the United Kingdom proved controversial and led to the introduction of the so-called IR35 regime, which sought to weed out disguised employment for tax avoidance purposes.

IR35 created a series of tests that sit above whatever contractual arrangement may exist between a management company and a client, to determine the real working relationship. If the test fails, the work is considered to be under an "employee-employer" relationship and automatically subject to full income tax and social security payments by both parties.

Belgium has separate rules in place to tackle disguised employment, so the debate over their use as a tax-avoidance vehicle is often vehemently rejected.

Nevertheless, as the use of management companies continues to grow, their existence as a tax-reduction vehicle for the well-paid will ultimately test Belgium's social solidarity principles, as well as the country's ability to pay its bills.

Related News