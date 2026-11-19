Thousands of students are expected to take to the streets of Brussels on Friday 20 November for the annual Saint-Verhaegen celebrations and traditional student procession through the city.

Every year on 20 November, students from the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) and Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) gather to celebrate Saint-Verhaegen, commonly known as “Saint-V”.

The festivities, which honour the founder of ULB, Pierre-Théodore Verhaegen, have become one of Brussels’ most recognisable student traditions, combining university folklore, celebrations and student activism.

However, the event will also have a significant impact on mobility in the city centre, with several streets closed to traffic from 09:00 until 20:00 on Friday.

Which streets will be closed?

According to the City of Brussels, the festivities will begin with a student village on Place du Grand Sablon, before the traditional procession makes its way through the city centre.

The procession will follow a route through Rue Lebeau, Place de la Justice, Rue de l’Hôpital, Place Saint-Jean, Rue du Lombard and Rue Plattesteen. Students will then continue along Boulevard Anspach before reaching Place de la Bourse, where the celebrations will conclude.

Traffic will be prohibited along the affected streets between 09:00 and 20:00. The direction of traffic on Rue Duquesnoy, between Place Saint-Jean and Rue de la Madeleine, will also be temporarily reversed.

Motorists should also be aware that parking restrictions will apply on and around Place du Grand Sablon, as well as along the entire procession route.

Bus routes disrupted

Public transport passengers will also face disruptions, particularly on bus routes 48 and 95. Brussels public transport operator STIB-MIVB has announced changes to both services between 10:00 and 19:30 on Friday.

Bus 95, which normally connects Grand-Place to Wiener, will be shortened to Trône. Buses will therefore not operate between Trône and Grand-Place. Passengers travelling to the Royale stop can use bus routes 38 and 71 instead.

Stops between Grand Sablon / Chapelle and Grand-Place will normally remain accessible via bus 48, except during the student procession.

Bus 48, which connects Decroly to Anneessens, may also be interrupted between Porte de Hal and Anneessens after 16:00, when the procession takes place.

Passengers travelling between Porte de Hal and Chapelle can use bus 50 as an alternative. Those wishing to reach Anneessens are advised to take tram 4 or 10 from Gare du Midi.

A Brussels tradition dating back to 1888

Although Saint-Verhaegen has become synonymous with student festivities, the celebration has its roots in the history of Belgian higher education.

On 20 November 1834, Pierre-Théodore Verhaegen founded the Université Libre de Bruxelles, establishing an institution based on the principles of academic freedom, independent thought and secular education.

More than 50 years later, in 1888, students organised the first Saint-Verhaegen celebrations to honour the university’s founder and defend its progressive values.

The tradition originally involved ceremonies at Verhaegen’s statue and grave, before gradually evolving into a major student celebration.

Today, Saint-V brings together students from both ULB and VUB, as well as former students, in a day that combines university traditions, political expression and festivities.

Speaking to The Brussels Times last year, Mark Dimitrov, External Vice-President of ACE, one of the student organisations coordinating the event, highlighted its importance.

“For me, the Saint-V is a moment when all generations come together around values we share, around a common folklore, a common university. We’re here to celebrate student life. For me it’s a very unifying event,” he said.

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