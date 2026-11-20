Belgium's federal government is considering lowering the threshold for its securities tax from €1 million to €750,000 as part of plans to raise an additional €600 million, De Tijd reported on Friday.

The move is one of several options Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s (N-VA) government is examining to increase revenue from the tax on securities accounts.

De Tijd had already reported on Sunday that the Prime Minister was also considering making the tax rates progressive. Currently, a single rate of 0.30% applies to securities accounts worth more than €1 million.

The tax was originally set at 0.15%, but the De Wever government doubled it last year. According to the budget, it is expected to generate €800 million a year.

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The latest proposal would not only lower the threshold to €750,000, expanding the number of people affected, but could also mean that multiple securities accounts held by the same person would be assessed together.

Earlier this week, the newspaper reported that De Wever had dropped plans to introduce an interim tax on registered shares in listed companies after strong criticism from Flemish business circles.

The Flemish social democrats (Vooruit) had argued that such a measure would not survive scrutiny by the Constitutional Court because it would discriminate between listed and unlisted companies.

In response, De Wever put forward a reform of the existing securities tax aimed at raising €600 million.

However, Vooruit does not support lowering the threshold. “If we are arguing for a genuine millionaire’s tax, why would we also want to tax people who are not millionaires?” the party said, according to De Tijd.

The party continues to demand that the other coalition parties back a broader tax covering all forms of financial wealth held by millionaires, including crypto assets and registered shares in both listed and unlisted companies.

If such a tax is introduced, Vooruit would accept a contribution of €1.1 billion from what it calls “the broadest shoulders,” down from the €1.5 billion previously demanded by party leader Conner Rousseau.