The Belgian national football team will learn on Friday who they will face in the Nations League quarter-finals, with England, Germany, and title holders Portugal among the possible opponents.

The draw will take place at UEFA headquarters in the Swiss city of Nyon, with Belgium entering the pot as runners-up from League A Group 1.

As a group runner-up, Belgium will be drawn against a group winner. Their possible opponents are England, Germany and Portugal. France cannot be drawn against Belgium because the two sides already met in the group stage.

The other teams that finished second in their groups are the Netherlands, Spain and Denmark.

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The quarter-finals will be played next March over two legs. The first legs are scheduled for 25 to 27 March, with the return matches to follow from 28 to 30 March.

The winners will progress to the Final Four, which is due to be held in June.

This is only the second time in five editions of the Nations League that Belgium have reached the knockout stage.

In the previous edition, Belgium finished third in a disappointing group campaign and then had to come through a play-off against Ukraine to stay in the top division.

Belgium’s best result in the competition came in 2021, when they finished fourth at the Final Four in Turin and Milan after defeats to France and Italy.

Belgium are also seeded for the European Championship qualifying draw, which will be held on 6 December in Belfast. Because they will be involved in the Nations League quarter-finals next year, Belgium will be placed in a qualifying group of four teams.