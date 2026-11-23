In the first half of 2026, around 235,000 part-time workers in Belgium were available and wanted to work more hours – up 16.5% from the same period a year earlier and reaching a ten-year high, according to a new analysis by HR services company Acerta.

Acerta analysed data from EU statistics agency Eurostat and found that the change is even greater than in the first six months of 2023, registering an increase of 41.5%. In that three-year period, around 73,000 part-time workers joined the cohort of workers seeking extra hours.

The increase in the last year has been driven mostly by women. While the share of the overall male working population seeking more hours has remained stable across both years (2.8% in 2025 compared to 2.9% in 2026), it has increased from 5.2% to 6.5% for women.

According to Acerta, the figures show that the willingness to work is not just about personal preferences, but about how work is organised in Belgium.

"Women are more likely to work part-time and, in uncertain times, are more likely to seek additional income. However, increasing working hours is not always feasible, partly due to fragmented timetables in sectors such as healthcare and the need to balance work with care responsibilities," said Hannelore Van Meldert, labour market expert at Acerta.

A spokesperson for the Federation of Enterprises in Belgium (FEB) told The Brussels Times that the insufficient supply of accessible, high-quality childcare was part of the problem, with many parents having to rely on part-time work or partial leave rather than working full-time.

However, they took a different view on how work is organised, noting that available hours may not align with a worker's availability. "A worker may want to work more, but not necessarily at the times when the company needs those hours. The problem may therefore be a temporal mismatch rather than an overall lack of work," the spokesperson said.

The FEB notes that firms will only raise contracted hours on a lasting basis if they have predictable work, and that the extra hours a worker wants may not match a structural need. Additionally, the constraint is sometimes practical: in sectors such as healthcare, retail and hospitality, short shifts can't always be combined into longer ones.

Separately, the employers' group argues that the tax system can make longer hours barely worth it, saying the difference in take-home pay between a four-day and five-day week is often minimal.

Reforming Belgium's labour market

The OECD recently highlighted limited hiring and poor labour mobility between sectors and regions as some of the inefficiencies in Belgium's labour market.

Despite a pool of part-time workers looking for extra hours, the country has the second-highest job vacancy rate in the EU, with 3.3% of jobs unfilled in the second quarter of the year.

Acerta's analysis shows Belgium also ranks second across the EU for the share of workers seeking extra hours. In both instances, Belgium is beaten to first place by the Netherlands.

Schemes such as flexi-jobs and student jobs give tax incentives to employers to encourage them to offer more part-time and flexible work opportunities; however, success has been mixed.

Flexi-jobs have recently been expanded to all sectors, but initial uptake has been limited. Meanwhile, student job hours were increased in 2025 from 475 to 650 hours a year, allowing students to work more hours while studying.

The change came alongside an increase in the number of student workers, which reached an all-time high last year.

Despite the increase in the number of people doing student jobs, Acerta's analysis found that, across age groups, young part-time workers were more likely to seek more hours, with 13.2% of all 15 to 24-year-olds expressing interest in more hours in the first half of 2026.

The federal government's coalition agreement agreed to go further on part-time and flexible work options. These measures included plans to introduce annualised hours and reduce the legal minimum for part-time work.

The latter took effect this June, with part-time work now having to meet a minimum threshold of one-tenth of a full-time job, down from one-third previously. The change opens up the possibility of more part-time contracts with fewer working hours, giving employers greater flexibility in hiring and employees a wider range of work options.

Introducing annualised hours has proven to be more difficult, with the FEB calling it a 20-year wait for change. Currently, working time is calculated over a week; under the proposed change to annualisation, this would change, allowing workers to take on more hours during busy periods and fewer in quieter ones – smoothing contracted hours over the course of a year.

Crucially, pay wouldn't change, only working time. However, overtime compensation, currently calculated weekly, could disappear. A draft bill has been presented following an agreement among coalition party members in the summer.

With all the recent changes to employment legislation, Acerta encourages Belgian employers to consider more flexible forms of employment to tap the latent labour pool among part-time workers. "This can be achieved by clearly defining tasks, flexibly adapting working hours to studies or other commitments, and choosing the right employment status," Van Meldert said.

"Additionally, flexible working hours and hybrid working can make it easier for employees to work longer hours and balance their work with their private lives."

Related News