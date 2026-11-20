Belgium will face Germany in the Nations League quarterfinals, with the winner set to meet either Norway or England in the semifinals.

Belgium were in the draw as runners-up in Group 1 of League A. Their possible opponents were England, Germany and defending champions Portugal, with Germany ultimately drawn against them.

Germany topped Group 2 with 11 points after a tight battle with the Netherlands and Greece, who also finished on 11 points, while Serbia ended bottom without a point. Jürgen Klopp’s side closed the group stage with an emphatic 5-0 win over the Netherlands, although they took only one point from two matches against Greece.

Belgium and Germany have met 26 times before. Belgium have won five of those matches, lost 20 and drawn one.

Belgium did win the most recent meeting, a 3-2 friendly victory in Cologne in March 2023. It was only Domenico Tedesco’s second match in charge and an impressive display from the Belgian side.

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Their most recent competitive meetings came in qualifying for Euro 2012. Germany won both matches, 1-0 in Brussels and 3-1 in Düsseldorf.

In the other games, the Netherlands were drawn against Portugal, while world champions Spain will play France. The winners of those two ties will meet in the semifinals.

The quarterfinals will be played over two legs in March 2027. The first legs are scheduled for 25 to 27 March, with the return matches taking place from 28 to 30 March.

The four winners will qualify for the Final Four, which is set to be played between 9 and 13 June.

Belgium’s best result in the competition remains their fourth-place finish at the 2021 Final Four in Italy.