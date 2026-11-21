The French-speaking student union Union Syndicale des Étudiants (USE) will block ULB’s Solbosch campus on Monday 23 November, in support of a major trade union protest in Brussels and is calling for all practical exams scheduled that day to be cancelled.

USE said in a statement on Saturday that the action is intended both to back the demonstration organised by Belgium’s three main trade unions and to allow students to take part.

The unions are again taking to the streets in Brussels on Monday to protest against government policy. It will be at least their eleventh national action.

Related News

According to ACV, ABVV and Synova, the protest has drawn support from a broad range of civil society groups, including health insurers, anti-poverty organisations, youth groups, environmental associations, cultural actors, feminist organisations, students, pensioners and other engaged citizens.

USE said it would block the campus from early morning until 18:00 and organise a joint departure at 9:00 to Brussels North station so students can join the demonstration.

The student union argued that holding compulsory classes on a day of student mobilisation and a national strike disadvantages those unable to reach campus because of disruption to public transport.

It also said such teaching arrangements were undemocratic because they prevented students from making their voices heard.

USE has also launched a “Bloque Ton TP” campaign on social media, encouraging students to report compulsory classes and practical sessions still due to take place on Monday.

The union has invited student organisations at other educational institutions to take similar action.