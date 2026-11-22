Belgium’s N-VA party is calling for more checks on foreign property owned by social housing tenants in Flanders, saying the number of investigations has fallen sharply despite still uncovering abuses.

Flemish MP Gijs Degrande said the number of such checks had dropped “spectacularly” in recent years. According to figures he obtained through written parliamentary questions and the annual housing report, there were 506 investigations in 2022, compared with just 89 last year.

Checks on foreign property were introduced in 2021 by then Flemish housing minister Matthias Diependaele, now minister-president and a fellow N-VA member. The aim was to detect abuse in the social housing system.

Related News

Degrande said the number of checks had fallen steeply, even though they continued to produce results. In 2025, foreign property was identified in 39 of the 89 cases investigated.

The figures also show that, last year, only 18 of Flanders’ 41 housing companies commissioned an investigation into foreign property in 2025, while 23 carried out none at all.

“It cannot be right that more than half of housing companies do not carry out any checks whatsoever. The rules must be applied in the same way everywhere,” Degrande said in a press release.

He also noted that the Flemish Parliament recently approved a new decree to strengthen action against domicile fraud and undeclared foreign property.

Degrande is now urging Flemish housing minister Melissa Depraetere to increase the number of inspections. “The checks introduced under minister Diependaele have more than proved their value,” he said. “They must be carried out more often again. More checks mean more fairness for families who are genuinely waiting for a social home.”