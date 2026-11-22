A 22-year-old man was critically injured in a serious crash on Kasteelstraat (N771) in Neerglabbeek, Oudsbergen, on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the regional road at about 3:00. Firefighters had to free the occupant from the wreckage.

The car is believed to have left the road before coming to a stop in a front garden. After receiving initial treatment from a mobile emergency medical team, the man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

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Local police from the Carma zone closed the road for a time while they carried out initial investigations.

The public prosecutor’s office sent a traffic expert to Oudsbergen to examine the circumstances of the crash. Around the same time, the expert was also asked to investigate a separate fatal collision in nearby Bree.

Road users in Limburg had already been warned on Saturday evening about the risk of icy roads because of freezing temperatures.