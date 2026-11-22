Four people were arrested after an explosive attack on a house in Niel, Antwerp province, on Saturday morning, and two have been brought before an investigating judge.

The explosion struck a home in Landbouwstraat and damaged the front of the house as well as a parked car. No one was injured, the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.

It was the second attack of its kind in the street within a week.

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During the night from Monday to Tuesday, an incendiary device exploded under a car parked in the same street.

At the end of August, the same house targeted on Saturday had already been attacked with a firebomb.

Prosecutors are examining whether the incidents are linked. The motive remains unclear at this stage.

The use of explosives against homes has been common in Antwerp for several years and is generally linked to drug trafficking.