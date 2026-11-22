Fraudsters can now create convincing fake online shops very easily using artificial intelligence, DNS Belgium has warned, as it urged shoppers to be vigilant ahead of Black Friday and the festive season.

The organisation, which manages internet domain names in Belgium, said many Belgians shop online at this time of year, making the period especially attractive to scammers.

It said consumers are often tempted by seemingly unbeatable offers, such as trainers discounted by 70%, smartphones sold at half price, or toys said to be unavailable anywhere else. In some cases, however, the products are advertised but never delivered.

Related News

Figures obtained by DNS Belgium from the Ministry of Economy show that in the final months of 2025, fake online sales websites led to at least 2,600 reports and caused losses of €4.4 million.

Across the whole of 2025, the Ministry of Economy received 7,190 reports linked to fake online shops, representing total losses of €9.5 million.

The trend appears to be continuing this year. By the beginning of September, the Ministry of Economy had already received 2,805 reports, with financial losses nearing €2.2 million.

For now, that figure remains lower than at the same point in 2025. DNS Belgium said this is because preventive measures were not yet as widespread last year, while the main seasonal spike in scam activity has not yet been reached.

According to DNS Belgium, fake online shops are becoming increasingly difficult to spot because fraudsters are using AI to quickly build professional-looking websites with persuasive product descriptions, realistic images and credible customer reviews.

The organisation advises consumers to check the identity of the shop owner, examine the web address and how long the site has existed, avoid relying blindly on customer reviews, be wary of exceptionally large discounts, and choose secure payment methods.

DNS Belgium also said it automatically scans newly registered .be domain names for suspicious activity, allowing it to block fraudulent domains before they are activated.