All flights at Charleroi Airport will be cancelled on Monday because of industrial strike action at air traffic control provider Skeyes, Brussels South Charleroi Airport said on Sunday.

The airport said Skeyes had initially announced on Saturday that it would be unable to provide air traffic control between 7:00 and 21:00.

Skeyes later confirmed that the disruption would affect the whole day, meaning flights scheduled before 7:00 and after 21:00 have also been cancelled.

The airport has urged passengers not to travel to Charleroi. Airlines will contact affected travellers directly about cancellations and alternative arrangements, including by email, text message or through their mobile apps.

The airport operator strongly criticised the decision, saying it had been announced less than 36 hours in advance.

It said the impact was considerable, affecting thousands of passengers, airlines and around 3,400 people working at the airport.

The operator added that the situation, which it said was not unprecedented, was once again undermining the confidence of passengers and airlines in Belgian airports and directly harming the economic activity that depends on them.

BSCA repeated its call for the authorities to put in place a co-ordinated plan to protect activity across Belgium’s airports and strengthen their competitiveness.

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