Walloon regional MP Charles Gardier of the MR party has proposed introducing Swiss-style public votes alongside regional elections to allow citizens to express their views on major social issues.

Speaking on Sunday, the liberal politician said the measure could help narrow part of the growing gap between citizens and politicians.

“It is one thing to complain about a situation; it is another to find a solution,” Gardier said, arguing that the idea deserved public debate and could offer a worthwhile avenue for reform.

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He acknowledged that such a system would come at a cost, but warned that failing to act risked widening the divide even further.

Gardier is expected to submit a formal proposal on the issue in the near future.

It remains unclear whether the results of any such votes would be binding.

“I am wary of anything that is binding,” he said. “But ignoring a view expressed by millions of Walloons would be a major mistake.”

In Belgium, binding referendums are generally considered unconstitutional, although non-binding public consultations exist at certain levels of government, including the regional level.

Wallonia has also set up deliberative citizens’ committees bringing together MPs and randomly selected residents to debate issues of general interest and make recommendations.