Belgium’s mobility minister has prepared a draft law to introduce a minimum service at air traffic controller Skeyes after strike action forced a nationwide halt to air traffic on Monday from 07:00 to 21:00.

The office of Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke said on Sunday that the proposed legislation is ready.

The announcement came after a strike at Skeyes, Belgium’s air traffic management provider, was confirmed for Monday, bringing air traffic across the country to a standstill for 14 hours.

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In a statement, Mr Crucke’s office said it regretted the strike, which it said would have a considerable impact on thousands of travellers and, once again, left no minimum service in place.

According to the information available, the draft law is due to be presented to the Council of Ministers next Friday.

Mr Crucke’s office said the right to strike was important, but that it must also be possible to ensure the continuity of essential services and limit disruption for travellers as much as possible.