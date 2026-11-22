Motorists on the E313 in Wommelgem towards Ghent and Antwerp faced delays of more than an hour on Sunday after potholes forced the temporary closure of two lanes.

Peter Bruyninckx of the Flemish Traffic Centre reported the disruption on X.

Two potholes were discovered close together on the right-hand and middle lanes, he told Belga.

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The holes have since been filled, but the repairs still need time to fully harden before the lanes can reopen.

Until then, all traffic must pass through the left-hand lane, creating a bottleneck.

Bruyninckx said the tailback had grown to more than six kilometres.

Drivers travelling from Hasselt to Ghent are advised to avoid the E313 and take the route via Brussels instead.