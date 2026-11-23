Police are appealing to members of the public to help find a teenage girl who went missing from her home in Laeken, Brussels.

The girl, Mira Hassen, has not been heard from since she was last seen leaving her home on Rue Van Gulick at around 14:00 on 22 November.

She is approximately 1.53 metres tall, of average build, and has long, straightened black hair. She may have been wearing a burgundy faux-leather jacket when she left home.

The appeal, issued on Monday at the request of the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office, states that Mira requires medical care.

Police urge anyone with information about the teenager's whereabouts to contact the free tip line on 0800 30 300.