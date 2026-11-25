Belgium’s Economic Inspection is investigating whether the country’s six biggest banks are properly reimbursing customers who fall victim to phishing and online fraud.

The investigation was launched in May, according to Het Laatste Nieuws, with Consumer Protection Minister Rob Beenders confirming the report in Wednesday’s edition of the newspaper.

Investigators are examining files involving thousands of victims with KBC, Belfius, ING, BNP Paribas Fortis, Argenta and Crelan. Each case must be assessed separately to determine whether the bank was right to refuse reimbursement.

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Belgium’s Federal Public Service Economy confirmed to HLN that investigations are ongoing but declined to give further details.

According to the newspaper, citing a banking sector source, the cases are scheduled as a priority for 2027. If breaches are found, the banks could face fines of up to 6 per cent of their total turnover.

“In the event of an infringement, the Economic Inspection can issue a warning, propose a settlement which ends criminal proceedings if paid, or impose an administrative fine,” Reinhard Steennot, professor of banking law at Ghent University, told the newspaper.

“If the bank does not pay under such a settlement, the case is referred to the public prosecutor, who decides whether to bring criminal proceedings. If the prosecutor does not do so, the inspection can still impose an administrative fine.”