Don Bosco, a secondary school in Genk with roughly 500 enrolled students, will hold the remainder of this week's classes online in response to several days of "unrest" that have disrupted the school's safe and orderly learning environment.

In an email sent Wednesday morning addressed to parents and students, the school administration announced that the decision was made in consultation with the school board in an effort to prioritise a calm and safe learning environment.

The school did not specify exactly what prompted its decision, but said in its email that "a great deal of unrest at our school is currently putting a strain on our safe and peaceful learning environment."

However, according to VRT News, teachers have raised concerns about the school's handling of recent student misconduct, reportedly saying that students are "barely sanctioned" for their behaviour.

The school is expected to provide further details about the measures it plans to implement following consultations with the school board and external partners, including the Centre for Student Guidance, later this afternoon.

Related News