Brussels will mark a major cultural milestone this weekend with the opening of Kanal Centre Pompidou, a vast contemporary art and architecture centre housed in the former Citroën garage.

The new venue covers 40,000 square metres inside the steel-and-glass complex built by André Citroën in the 1930s.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Brussels Minister-President Boris Dilliès described the launch as a historic moment for the Belgian capital.

International cultural destination

He said the project was one of the most ambitious ones seen in Brussels in recent decades and that it would help establish the city as an international cultural destination.

Dilliès was joined by Centre Pompidou President Laurent Le Bon, whose institution is a key partner in the project.

Around 300 journalists attended the event, including 120 from international media outlets.

Kanal will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday 28 November, with 36 hours of uninterrupted festivities running until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

30,000 free tickets went in a day

The 30,000 free tickets for the exhibitions were all booked within a day.

People without exhibition tickets will still be able to access the complex’s many free public spaces.

The programme includes performances, concerts, DJ sets, film screenings and family workshops.

The museum’s first visitors will be 5,000 pupils from 27 nearby schools with which Kanal has worked for several years. They will be welcomed in a preview visit on Wednesday.

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Formal inauguration on Thursday

A more formal inauguration will take place on Thursday, ahead of the public opening, in the presence of the King and Queen.

Kanal’s partnership with the Centre Pompidou in Paris runs until 2031 and is intended to support the development of the new centre in the heart of Brussels.

One of the main attractions of the opening is the exhibition 'A Truly Immense Journey'. It explores the forces that have shaped the movement of people, ideas and artistic forms from the early 20th Century to the present day.

Around 350 works will be on display, drawn mainly from the collections of the Centre Pompidou and Kanal’s own, more recent, collection.

Representations of Mangbetu women

The artists represented include major modern figures such as Lygia Clark, Sonia Delaunay, Alberto Giacometti, Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso, alongside contemporary artists from the international and Brussels scenes.

The opening programme also includes An Infinite Woman, which examines how artists of African origin have reclaimed representations of Mangbetu women from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Another exhibition, 'No Show', asks whether a museum can entertain. 'Département des pièges' brings together rarely displayed objects and paintings around the idea of the trap, including loans from the Museum of Medicine and Design Museum Brussels.

The large complex has been fitted out with three multi-storey structures built according to a 'box in the box' concept.

Exhibitions, live arts, architecture

These different levels will be devoted to exhibitions, live arts and architecture.

The site’s iconic showroom, visible from the city centre, has had its many floors removed to restore the openness of its original 1935 design. It retains its outer shell of glass and steel and is now topped by a rooftop offering 360-degree views over the heart of the city.

The modern and contemporary art museum itself covers 12,000 m2. A further 7,000 m2 are reserved for the international architecture centre, while 13,000 m2 are dedicated to indoor public space for meeting, leisure, events and education.

A dream fulfilled

The remaining 9,000 m2 house offices, workspaces, technical areas, an auditorium and a car park.

Kanal director Yves Goldstein said the opening marked the fulfilment of a dream and of a mission entrusted to him 3,708 days ago.

He said the aim was to create not just a museum, but a place for Brussels residents, especially those who do not usually visit museums, and to show how art and culture can help people build a city together.