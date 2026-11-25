Vooruit party leader Conner Rousseau has shared two hard demands for his party to continue negotiating on the Belgian federal budget for 2027, inviting his coalition party to find a new majority if these demands are not met.

Rousseau spoke at a press conference on Wednesday following a first round of negotiations involving the coalition party leaders on Tuesday. According to Rousseau, his party will not support a budget proposal that reforms the indexation of salaries or an additional financial effort of what he describes as 'the strongest shoulders' in society.

"We have been in talks for months, but for months we have received no answer regarding two key elements that are missing from the current proposal: the protection of the index and a contribution from high net worth individuals," Rousseau said. "If we carry on going round in circles for a few more weeks, we won’t get anywhere. We are now asking the four other parties to show their true colours."

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While he did not withdraw his party's support for the government, a rumour circulated ahead of the press conference, he did state that the other parties will have to find a new coalition partner if they want to find an agreement without these two points.

Anders' leader, Frédéric De Gucht, said earlier on Wednesday that his party would be able to step into the coalition, but that any participation by Anders in government would not amount to a blank cheque.