Belgium’s new state bond raised €86 million on its first day of subscriptions on Wednesday, with the one-year bond proving the most popular, the Federal Agency of the Debt announced on Thursday.

Although demand is strong, the launch was less spectacular than the September state bond, which attracted €193 million on its first day — an exceptionally high amount.

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The one-year bond drew just over €56.6 million in subscriptions on the opening day.

It was followed by the five-year bond, which raised €18.7 million, and the ten-year bond, which brought in €10.8 million.

The one-year bond offers a gross return of 2.95%, or 2.065% net, a higher return than the one offered in September. The five-year bond yields 3.60% gross, or 2.52% net.

The ten-year bond offers a gross return of 4.10%, which falls to 2.87% after withholding tax.

In the previous issue in September, the Belgian state ultimately raised more than €1.255 billion.