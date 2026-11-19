Two shopping streets in Belgium, Antwerp's Meir and the Brussels' Rue Neuve, share 41st place in a new ranking of Europe's most expensive shopping streets.

Publishing its annual data, the international real estate broker Cushman & Wakefield tracked rental prices across 147 retail locations globally.

"Rue Neuve and the Meir are growing faster than the European average," the researchers said. Landlords now charge an average of €1,750 per square metre annually for commercial units in both Belgian hubs.

Globally, New York City claimed the top position as Upper 5th Avenue, where retailers pay an astonishing €24,998 per square metre. Costs surged by 35% over the past year, pushing the famous American avenue up from third place in 2025.

London's New Bond Street secures second place worldwide, where brands hand over €20,642 for commercial space in the British capital. Closely behind in third position is Milan's Via Montenapoleone at €20,000. Rent levels held entirely stable in both European fashion hotspots following sharp increases previously.

Despite global challenges, physical store real estate activity remains strong across most destinations. Competition for premium space forces companies to compete. Local rents increased by an average of 3% year-on-year.

Over the last 12 months, 72 of the avenues tracked saw a price increase, while just 28 streets showed a price decline.

Fashion chains occupy 57% of the total leased surface area, confirming their dominance of elite commercial real estate. Among other sectors, health companies, personal accessory makers, and food vendors regularly secure leases in these high-footfall zones.

Ultimately, international brands drove the vast majority of this demand as they accounted for approximately 90% of all space taken up across the top 30 global streets. Domestic retailers lag significantly behind in footprint size, typically opting for much smaller units.

Globally, stores measuring between roughly 185 and 465 square meters were most common, representing almost a third of total transactions.

Highest retail rents in Europe, 2026 (rent in EUR per sqm per year) Rank Location City Country Rent (EUR/sqm/yr) 1 New Bond Street London UK €20,642 2 Via Montenapoleone Milan Italy €20,000 3 Via Condotti Rome Italy €16,000 4 Avenue des Champs-Élysées Paris France €12,519 5 Avenue Montaigne Paris France €10,126 5 Rue St. Honoré Paris France €9,941 7 Bahnhofstrasse Zurich Switzerland €9,554 8 Rue du Faubourg St Honoré Paris France €8,469 9 Covent Garden London UK €8,294 10 Place Vendôme/Rue de la Paix Paris France €8,192 … 41 Meir Antwerp Belgium €1,750 41 Rue Neuve Brussels Belgium €1,750

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