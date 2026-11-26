Opposition parties PVDA, Anders, Vlaams Belang, PS, and Groen want Prime Minister Bart De Wever to appear before parliament on Thursday afternoon to answer questions about the crisis in his government, even though he is attending the European summit.

De Wever will not be in the chamber during the weekly sitting to answer questions, as he is in Brussels’ European quarter for the special European Council summit on Thursday and Friday, where EU leaders are meeting to discuss the bloc's next seven-year budget and financing for Ukraine.

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While it is common for a prime minister to miss parliament during EU summits, the opposition says the current turmoil within the government makes it unacceptable in this instance.

The pressure follows an ultimatum issued on Wednesday by Vooruit chairman Conner Rousseau during a press conference. The socialists are demanding guarantees on a contribution from millionaires and protection of the indexation system. Without those assurances, Rousseau said, they no longer want to continue budget negotiations.

The prime minister’s office has not yet responded to the demands.