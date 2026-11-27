Belgium’s Ministry of Defence will buy 10 new REMUS 300 autonomous underwater drones for mine countermeasures, port security, and the protection of critical undersea infrastructure, Defence Minister Theo Francken said on Friday.

The Belgian navy already operates REMUS 100 underwater drones, but those systems are becoming outdated after more than 20 years of service. Francken said the REMUS 300 is already used by several other NATO countries. The Dutch navy, which works closely with Belgium, is also said to be planning to buy drones of the same type.

Related News

“The threat at sea does not stop at the water’s surface,” Francken said. “Sea mines, sabotage and attacks on undersea infrastructure can seriously affect our economy and security. With these new underwater drones, we are giving our navy the means to detect those threats more quickly, without putting our service personnel at unnecessary risk.”

The decision was approved by the cabinet, according to Francken, and the purchase will cost €20 million.

That amount covers not only the 10 drones, but also two mobile maintenance and mission-planning containers, as well as additional training.