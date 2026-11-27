Advanced Blackwell chips made by US technology company Nvidia have been installed in a data centre in Shanghai linked to Alice Huang, a woman accused of spying for China, Bloomberg has reported.

The presence of the chips emerged from bank documents reviewed by the news agency. Bloomberg said this is the first time it has established that the powerful processors reached a Chinese data centre connected to Huang and to Megaspeed, the company where she worked.

It remains unclear how the technology arrived in China.

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Shipping Blackwell chips to China without a US licence has always been illegal. The restrictions apply because the chips are used to train artificial intelligence systems.

US President Donald Trump has explicitly said he does not want the chips supplied to China.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has previously said the equipment is too large to be smuggled.