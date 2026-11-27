Jan Buyck, 64, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the West Flanders Assize Court for the murder of his wife, Marie-Anne Brackx, 56, whom he killed with 122 knife wounds on 1 February 2024.

The marriage began to break down in August 2023, when Buyck discovered that Brackx was having an extramarital relationship with a colleague. After repeated arguments, Brackx decided to leave the family home, a move her husband opposed.

She had been due to move out on 1 February 2024, but when removal workers arrived shortly before 13:00 at the couple’s home in Domien Craccostraat, no one answered the door. Police later found Brackx’s bloodied body on a sofa.

Prosecutors had asked the court to impose a 25-year sentence.

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The investigation found that Buyck first tried to strangle his wife with a skipping rope. During the struggle, he is also believed to have bitten her several times.

He then stabbed her repeatedly while she was on the sofa. When his steak knife broke, he went to the kitchen and fetched another identical knife. Forensic experts recorded a total of 122 stab and cut wounds.

On Thursday evening, the jury ruled that Buyck had acted with premeditation. Investigators found that he had carried out numerous online searches about life in prison and the financial consequences of murder.

The court also heard that Buyck had sealed the house shut, leaving Brackx unable to escape or be rescued. The defence did not contest his guilt.