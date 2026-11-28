Dutch self-proclaimed neo-Nazi Stefan Wijkamp has been given an eight-month suspended prison sentence by a court in Germany for incitement to hatred.

Wijkamp, who wears a hairstyle and moustache resembling those of Adolf Hitler, made the remarks during a demonstration in Münster in July 2025.

At the rally, he said he admired the German dictator, describing him as “brilliant” and a “genius”.

He also told the crowd: “If we had won the war, you would all be here today shouting ‘Heil Hitler’.”

The court ruled that the comments amounted to incitement to hatred, German media report.

During the hearing, Wijkamp repeated his admiration for Adolf Hitler, saying: “I love the Führer.”

At first instance, he had already received an eight-month suspended sentence, but the fine was higher at €3,000.

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