More than 400 couples in Flanders have undergone screening for inherited disorders so far this year, a 33% increase compared with last year, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

The BeGECS test has been available in Belgium since 2019. Couples planning to have children each provide a blood sample and pay €1,500 for the screening.

In return, they are told whether they are both carriers of any of more than 2,500 serious conditions, including cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy and metabolic disorders.

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In Flanders, the test is available at Ghent University Hospital and University Hospitals Leuven.

Ghent University Hospital is calling for the test to be reimbursed. The hospital estimates that broad carrier screening could prevent serious illness in 500 Flemish children each year, out of a total of 63,000 pregnant couples.

“We are pushing for reimbursement of the test so that everyone has equal access to it,” said Professor Paul Coucke of the Centre for Medical Genetics in Ghent.

Flemish Welfare Minister Caroline Gennez, who is responsible for preventive screening, said she understood parents’ need for certainty and information.

But she said several ethical questions must be answered before such a test is introduced more widely.

“Where do we draw the line between what is ‘desirable’ and what is not? That requires a broader social debate,” Gennez said.