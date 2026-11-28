Doctors of the World has warned that Antwerp’s decision to limit winter shelter for people without legal residence to one winter, and to tie access to support aimed at voluntary return, could put lives at risk and lead to more homeless people dying from the cold.

The medical aid organisation said making winter shelter conditional on agreeing to a “voluntary” return process amounted to a form of administrative coercion.

It said the policy could deter vulnerable people from seeking help, especially when combined with the city’s earlier decision to detain homeless people who cause nuisance, known as “claimers,” more quickly under administrative rules.

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“Out of fear of arrest or being pushed into a return process, some people in this group will avoid shelters, even when they are ill and even when temperatures are dangerously low,” said Evelyn Vancollie, Antwerp co-ordinator for Doctors of the World.

The organisation said it was particularly concerned about people without legal residence who have serious health problems.

At its care centre in Antwerp, Doctors of the World supports patients with HIV, severe psychosis, heart conditions and advanced diabetes. It is also treating a man left paralysed after an accident who now risks ending up on the street following an eviction.

The group also warned that the new policy could increase pressure on aid organisations in the city. It said its own care centre was already facing waiting lists and operating at full capacity.

Doctors of the World has urged Antwerp’s city authorities to reverse the decision and continue providing winter shelter unconditionally.

The organisation said the Antwerp measure reflected a broader hardening of migration policy in Belgium and across Europe, which it also criticised.