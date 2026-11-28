Saturday will be fairly sunny, with highs of -1°C to 4°C, before cloud increases from the west later in the day, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

A few bands of high cloud are expected over the western half of the country in the morning. In the east, brighter spells should remain more widespread until late afternoon.

Winds will generally be moderate and from the south-east.

Related News

On Saturday evening, skies will become partly to very cloudy. Overnight, cloud cover will thicken further as a weak band of precipitation moves across the country from the west towards the centre.

Minimum temperatures of -4°C to 2°C are expected, with the lowest values reached during the evening. Winds will be moderate and from the south.

Sunday will be largely very cloudy as the weather system continues to move eastwards.

Rain will be the main form of precipitation, although on the highest peaks of the Ardennes it could fall as sleet or freezing rain.

Highs will range from 0°C to 3°C in the east, compared with 5°C to 9°C in the west. The moderate southerly wind will ease and turn south-westerly.