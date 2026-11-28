Google has suspended work at its site in Farciennes while awaiting further guidance from the authorities, although the company says the current works are properly authorised.

The US tech giant confirmed the pause in a statement on Saturday, saying it had halted activity in line with instructions from local authorities.

Earlier this week, the Walloon Region announced inspections at Google’s site in the Hainaut municipality. The checks, ordered by Walloon Spatial Planning Minister François Desquesnes, are intended to determine whether the ongoing works comply with the permits that have been granted.

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The inspections follow legal action by Greenpeace, which is seeking to stop the construction work. The environmental group suspects that Crystal Computing, a Google subsidiary, has continued building data centres at the site without the necessary permits.

Google said it holds several permits covering the overall development of the data centre campus and that these are “not in dispute”.

The company said it had started work on the basis of a permit allowing changes to the data centre design. That permit was granted in April 2026 but annulled in August the same year.

The application, submitted by Crystal Computing, sought permission to merge the second and third data centres on the site into a single building. It also proposed replacing an air-cooling system with a water-cooling system using water from the River Sambre.

The permit was ultimately refused. Minister Desquesnes opposed the project on the grounds that climate change means it can no longer be guaranteed that sufficient water can be drawn from the river.

Google has appealed that decision to the Council of State. The company said the procedure is still ongoing.

According to Google, the work carried out since the annulment decision has mainly focused on maintaining the site and ensuring its safety and security during the appeal process. It said it has also continued works allowed under the original permit, which it says remains valid and is not being challenged.

Google added that, regarding construction permitted under that original authorisation, it will consult the relevant authorities to determine its next steps.