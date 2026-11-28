Animal rights activists protested outside Dior and Louis Vuitton in central Brussels on Saturday, calling on the two luxury brands to stop selling fur.

The demonstration was organised by Animal Rights, Bite Back, the International Anti-Speciesist League and the Belgian Anti-Fur Movement (BAM) on Boulevard de Waterloo.

About 30 protesters, carrying banners and using loudhailers, chanted slogans aimed at the brands and passers-by, including “Blood on your hands” and “Vuitton killer.”

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According to the organisers, the protest forms part of a campaign targeting five LVMH brands that still sell fur, including Louis Vuitton and Dior. BAM said it stages actions outside the two Brussels shops every month.

Bart Vandesande, BAM’s co-ordinator and spokesperson, accused the fur industry of subjecting animals to months in cages before they are gassed or electrocuted and then skinned. He also said many passers-by supported the demonstration.

Vandesande added that similar protests are being held in 22 countries by around 60 groups. He said opposition to fur was growing and that the brands would eventually have to follow other major fashion houses that had already stopped selling it.

Fur production has been banned in Belgium since 2023, but its sale remains legal. BAM noted that a proposal to ban both the production and sale of fur across the European Union is currently under consideration.