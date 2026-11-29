CD&V wants to increase the number of healthy years Belgians live by 20 in the long term, making it a central goal of the party’s new future plan.

The ambition was presented on Saturday at the party’s ‘Morgen Beter’ pitch festival in Antwerp, where about 600 citizens, entrepreneurs and experts put forward ideas ahead of the party congress in autumn 2027.

Belgians currently live for just over 82 years on average, but spend only 63.9 of those years free from health limitations.

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To improve that figure, CD&V is calling for a shift in focus from treating illness to preventing it.

At the festival, several experts, including Caroline Ven of pharma.be, put forward practical proposals to help people live more healthy years.

These included making proven treatments available to patients more quickly, expanding early detection through artificial intelligence, and making greater use of health apps.

CD&V said it will study the proposals further and assess how they could help deliver longer healthy lives.

Party leader Sammy Mahdi said medical innovation alone would not be enough and that society itself must also be rethought.

“The debate must go beyond how we can simply live longer; it must also address how we can spend those extra years in a healthy and meaningful way,” he said.

Mahdi said he wants to open a broader debate on the “rat race,” performance pressure and constant availability.

Through seven transitions, the party says it wants to break with traditional party politics.

“The future of our country should not be written only in Rue de la Loi,” Mahdi said.