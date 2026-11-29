Flemish author Dominique De Groen has won the Bronze Owl, the prize for the best Dutch-language debut novel, for Corpus Britney.

The winner was announced on Saturday evening at Permeke library in Antwerp.

The jury described the novel as “a defiant, challenging and even uncomfortable book, a fragmentation bomb.”

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Corpus Britney is De Groen’s first novel, following the publication of several poetry collections.

The story follows Bella Goth, a woman who looks exactly like singer Britney Spears and then vanishes into thin air.

A paranormal detective traces her trail across continents and through time in what the jury called “an unbridled swarm of stories within stories, with ever more untamed characters, ever more divergent eras, and ever more astonishing locations.”

De Groen is the first Flemish winner of the Bronzen Uil since 2021.

He receives a bronze statuette and a cheque for €10,000.

The readers’ prize went to the Dutch author Ester Naomi Perquin for her novel Tot alles in beweging komt.

A total of 72 debut novels were submitted for the 16th edition of the Bronzen Uil, with six making the shortlist.

De Groen was one of two Flemish writers in contention for the main prize, alongside Tijl Nuyts with Grondwerk.

Nuyts had previously won the Boon Prize for fiction and non-fiction.

The other shortlisted authors were Perquin, Teddy Tops with Egelskop, Jan Wester with Koeman, and Nisrine Mbarki Ben Ayad with Kookpunt.

The 2027 edition of the Bronzen Uil will take place in Ostend on Saturday 27 November.