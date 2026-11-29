Sunday will be largely overcast across Belgium, with a band of rain and showers moving from west to east and a risk of freezing precipitation in the east, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Temperatures will reach highs of around 1°C in the far east and up to 9°C in the far west.

Some clearer spells are expected during the evening, but mist and low cloud will develop later.

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In the west, there is also a chance of light rain later in the night.

Overnight lows will range from -1°C in the Ardennes and the Kempen to 6°C in the far west.

On Monday morning, low cloud or fog patches are expected in most parts of the country. During the day, there will be some local sunny intervals, although many areas are likely to remain mostly grey throughout. Maximum temperatures on Monday will range between 2°C and 9°C.

Tuesday morning is also expected to begin grey in many places, with low cloud or fog patches. Brighter spells may develop later, with highs of between 1°C and 7°C.