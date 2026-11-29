Brussels Fashion Days opened at Espace Vanderborght in central Brussels for the first time on Saturday, showcasing Belgian and international fashion across two dates, 28 November and 5 December.

The event features four catwalk shows, alongside exhibitions, pop-up shops, workshops and installations.

This year’s edition places a strong focus on emerging talent. Eight Belgian fashion schools are taking part in shows dedicated to work by their students.

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The Mode-in.Brussels collective is also presenting a new catwalk show highlighting designers from the Belgian capital.

On Saturday evening, Belgian and international spring-summer 2027 collections took centre stage. Designers featured included Théo Auquière, Valérie Berckmans, Ayme and Meson.

Women’s, men’s and unisex collections all gave prominence to upcycling, the practice of reusing existing materials to create new garments.

Organisers have planned a different line-up for the two Saturdays, with a refreshed selection of collections and designers on each date.

In a new addition this year, visitors can attend with their dogs. A dedicated area has been set up with a photography studio and a treats bar for pets.

This year, Brussels Fashion Days is being held as part of the city’s Winter Wonders programme. It is running alongside Art Truc Troc & Fashion, which takes place from 27 to 29 November and again from 4 to 6 December.

Both events are being hosted across the display-filled floors of Espace Vanderborght, a 6,000-square-metre venue a short walk from the Grand-Place.