Welzijnszorg on Sunday launched a new campaign, “A roof over your head is a right!” to draw attention to the 31,189 people who are homeless or without a stable home in Flanders and Brussels.

The charity said the figure covers people with very different stories. They include families with children, young adults, older people, single parents and people with insecure residency status.

Many, it said, remain invisible or face persistent prejudice. “These are people who too often go unseen or are confronted with stereotypes,” said Welzijnszorg director Koen Trappeniers.

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With the campaign, the organisation wants to underline that housing is not a luxury but a human right. It said everyone is entitled to a life of dignity, a safe home and protection from poverty and exclusion.

Trappeniers said those rights are being violated when people sleep rough, live in cars or are forced to move from one temporary shelter to another. He said homelessness and housing insecurity must be treated as urgent social issues, not as individual failings.

Belgium signed up to the Lisbon Declaration, which commits countries to ending homelessness by 2030. According to Welzijnszorg, meeting that goal will require greater political ambition and more decisive action.

The organisation is calling for measures on three fronts: preventing people from losing their homes, quickly providing sustainable housing to those who do become homeless, and ensuring there is enough decent emergency accommodation.

Trappeniers also voiced concern about winter shelter provision. He said recent reports point to a shortage of places in cities, a federal minister’s plan to exclude people without legal residence status from shelter, and the first death on the streets this winter.

“Survival and humanity are not privileges, but basic rights,” he said.

Welzijnszorg is marking the start of the campaign by entering five teams and one children’s team in the Atom’Run relay race at the King Baudouin Stadium on Sunday. The event launches a month of actions and initiatives aimed at reinforcing the campaign’s message.