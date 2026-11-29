The Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities (VVSG) has urged the authorities to quickly provide municipalities and intermunicipal waste bodies affected by the cyberattack on recycling parks with direct, confirmed information.

In a statement on Sunday, the VVSG said local authorities need reliable information so they can properly inform residents about the incident and its impact.

Earlier this week, cybersecurity firms Secutec and SOCRadar reported that personal data belonging to 1.2 million people in 82 Flemish municipalities had been stolen using an AI agent.

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The hacker did not breach the municipalities’ own systems. Instead, access was gained through an inadequately secured server belonging to a service provider, which contained data and passwords linked to recycling parks.

The stolen information includes names, addresses, dates of birth, national register numbers, identity card numbers, IBAN account numbers and, in some cases, vehicle registration numbers.

It remains unclear exactly who has been affected. However, Secutec said on Saturday that the number of impacted municipalities has already risen to more than 120.

The VVSG said it is in close contact with the Flemish Centre for Digital Security (VCDV) over the matter.

According to the organisation, the VCDV is expected to inform the municipalities and intermunicipal waste bodies concerned directly on 29 November.

The VVSG also warned that lists of possibly affected municipalities and waste intermunicipal bodies are already circulating, even though they have not been confirmed by the relevant authorities.

It said those lists are creating further confusion and called on the competent authorities to coordinate their communication closely and share only verified information with the administrations concerned.