 
Brexit: UK Supreme Court rules suspension of parliament is unlawful
Tuesday, 24 September, 2019
    Brexit: UK Supreme Court rules suspension of parliament is unlawful

    Tuesday, 24 September 2019
    The UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday morning that the suspension of parliament by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was unlawful. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The UK Supreme Court announced on Tuesday morning its judgement that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament was unlawful.

    The Supreme Court, the final court of appeal for civil cases in the UK, said it was wrong to stop Parliament carrying out its duties, reports the BBC.

    The highest court in the UK met on Tuesday 17 September to begin a three-day hearing to consider the legality of Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend the UK Parliament.

    The Prime Minister suspended the UK parliament on 9 September for a five-week period, in a move that incited criticism.

    Parliament is currently due to return on 14 October, with the UK scheduled to leave the EU on 31 October.

    The Financial Times have called the ruling “one of the most important constitutional cases for decades”.

    Boris Johnson is currently in New York for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

