Brexit: UK Supreme Court rules suspension of parliament is unlawful

The UK Supreme Court announced on Tuesday morning its judgement that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament was unlawful.

The Supreme Court, the final court of appeal for civil cases in the UK, said it was wrong to stop Parliament carrying out its duties, reports the BBC.

BREAKING: UK supreme court says the effect on the fundamentals of our democracy by prorogration was “extreme” — Tony Connelly (@tconnellyRTE) September 24, 2019

The highest court in the UK met on Tuesday 17 September to begin a three-day hearing to consider the legality of Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend the UK Parliament.

The Prime Minister suspended the UK parliament on 9 September for a five-week period, in a move that incited criticism.

Parliament is currently due to return on 14 October, with the UK scheduled to leave the EU on 31 October.

The Financial Times have called the ruling “one of the most important constitutional cases for decades”.

Boris Johnson is currently in New York for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times