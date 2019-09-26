 
Antwerp teacher on sick leave after asking students to campaign for climate in exchange for better grades
Thursday, 26 September, 2019
    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    Antwerp teacher on sick leave after asking students to campaign for climate in exchange for better grades

    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    One of the goals was to film the lecturer's course and deliver the video to Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever. Credit: Google Street View

    A lecturer at the Karel de Grote Hogeschool, a technical college, in Antwerp has been sent on sick leave after he asked his students to perform several acts for the climate in exchange for better grades, report Belgian media.

    The lecturer wanted to start his first lesson, themed ‘global challenges’, by taking part in the climate demonstration ‘Global Climate Strike’ on Friday 20 September, on the Grote Markt in Antwerp.

    The school did not give him permission to do so, to his great frustration, reports De Morgen. “Instead of explaining what we could expect of his course for the school year, he proposed to make a climate deal with us, containing four climate goals we had to achieve,” a student said in Gazet van Antwerpen. Students who managed to achieve these goals, would receive the highest grades, he said.

    Read more:

    In order to receive the highest grade the students had to:

    1) Film the lecturer’s course and send the video to Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever

    2) Set up climate demonstrations in group

    3) Ensure that all fossil fuels will be prohibited in Antwerp by 1 February

    4) Get De Wever to declare a state of climate emergency by any means necessary.

    It is unclear at this time what the exact terms of his leave will be.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

